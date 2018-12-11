Pregnant woman shot in the head in Round Lake

A pregnant woman is in grave condition after being shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in Round Lake, according to police.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, said police have a person of interest in custody but declined to identify anyone as the shooter.

Covelli said the Round Lake Police Department was dispatched to what was initially reported as a disturbance in progress with shots fired at a home on the 600 block of Nippersink Road in Round Lake about 2 p.m.

Covelli said when they arrived they found the woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, had suffered a significant head wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in grave condition.

Round Lake police moved to secure the scene. Covelli said they were able to find all of the people who were in the home when the woman was shot.

"At this time it is not believed there is a risk to the area at large," Covelli said.

Round Lake police requested the aid of the Major Crimes Task Force, whose investigators are on the scene working with Round Lake detectives.

The shooting lead to a soft lockdown at two nearby Round Lake Area Unit School District 116 building: Village Elementary School and the district's Early Education Center. District spokeswoman Heather Bennett said that during the soft lockdown, which lasted only for about 30 minutes and started at around 2 p.m., no one was allowed to enter or leave the school buildings but classes and activities continued as normal.