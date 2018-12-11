Geneva man hit by car last month dies from injuries

An 86-year-old Geneva man who was hit by an SUV last month while trying to cross Route 38 in the city's downtown has died, police said Tuesday.

James C. Pritchard was walking across the road in the 400 block of West State Street about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 when he was struck by a 2007 Nissan Xterra, according to Geneva police. He was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived.

Pritchard was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and later transferred to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for additional treatment, officials said. Hospital staff members informed police Saturday that Pritchard died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, a 74-year-old Geneva woman, told authorities she did not see Pritchard crossing the roadway when she hit him, according to police. She was not injured.

As of Tuesday, no charges have been filed, and an investigation is ongoing, authorities said.