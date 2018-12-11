Downers Grove police need your help solving Saturday night armed robbery
Updated 12/11/2018 4:47 PM
Downers Grove police are seeking the public's help in solving a Saturday night armed robbery.
Police say a male robber wearing a mask entered the Bucky's Express at 2181 63rd St., about 7 p.m. and demanded cash while showing a handgun.
The thief fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash from the robbery, police said. No one was injured during the robbery.
Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the person pictured to call (630) 434-5600.
