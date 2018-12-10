No suspects in stabbing of 15-year-old Aurora boy
Updated 12/10/2018 5:59 PM
A 15-year-old Aurora boy was walking on the 400 block of Hinman Street on Friday evening when he was jumped and stabbed multiple times, according to a news release from the Aurora police department.
The boy wouldn't give police any details about the attack, which occurred about 6 p.m., and the police have no suspect information, according to the release.
The boy was able to walk about a half a mile to a friend's house, where a family member of his friend drove him to an Aurora hospital. He was treated for serious but not life-threatening wounds, according to the release.
