Mayoral races set in Buffalo Grove, Rolling Meadows, among others

Contested mayoral and village president races became official in Buffalo Grove, Rolling Meadows, Prospect Heights and North Barrington on the first day of candidate filing Monday.

In Tower Lakes, no candidates filed Monday for the village president's seat currently held by David Parro. Though Parro previously picked up a petition packet from the village's clerk's office, he did not file Monday.

Buffalo Grove Village President Beverly Sussman filed for re-election as soon as the village clerk's office opened in the morning, while former village trustee Mike Terson filed later in the day to challenge Sussman.

In Rolling Meadows, all four anticipated mayoral candidates filed on day one. They are incumbent Len Prejna, Ward 4 Alderman Joe Gallo, Ward 6 Alderman John D'Astice. and planning and zoning commission member Dave Whitney.

As announced in October, Prospect Heights Mayor Nicholas "Nick" Helmer will face a challenge from current Ward 2 Alderman Lawrence "Larry" Rosenthal.

North Barrington Village President Albert R. Pino's re-election bid is being challenged by Eleanor Sweet McDonnell, who earlier this year lost in the Republican primary for the 17th District seat on the Lake County Board.

McDonnell formerly served on North Barrington's plan commission and its fire commission. She also has served as a county-appointed trustee for the Lake Zurich Rural Fire Protection District.

Filing for village president in Schaumburg occurred last month, resulting in a four-way race among Village Trustee Tom Dailly -- who has more than 25 years' experience on the village board -- and longtime residents and political newcomers Nafees Rahman, Sunil Shah and Matthew J. Steward.

They'll be vying to replace Mayor Al Larson, who last month announced he won't run for re-election after 32 years in the top spot.

Rahman is facing an objection to his candidacy that questions the validity of some signatures on his petitions. If enough are ruled invalid, he could fall short of the 42 needed to get on the ballot. An initial hearing was held Monday before a village electoral board, but the matter remains unresolved.

Filing for all local government races -- including those for school, park and library districts -- runs through Monday, Dec. 17. Election Day is Tuesday, April 2.