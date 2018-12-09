Glendale Heights man killed in Hanover Park crash
A 29-year-old Glendale Heights man died Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a crash in Hanover Park, officials said.
Karol Zaleski was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates after being involved in a crash at Briar Lane and Irving Park Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. He was pronounced dead at 7:10 a.m.
An autopsy determined Zaleski died from multiple injuries related to the crash, the medical examiner's office said Sunday. His death was ruled an accident.
Additional information about the crash was not immediately available from Hanover Park police.
