Artists show their work at Barrington school's inaugural fair

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comArtist Mercedes Tochet of Barrington had her work on display and for sale Sunday during an arts and crafts fair at Kaleidoscope School of Fine Art in Barrington.

Students and local artists put their work on display Sunday as the Kaleidoscope School of Fine Art in Barrington held an arts and crafts fair in Barrington.

This is the first year for the event, according to teacher and organizer Victoria Pelarenos.

"I think it's going pretty well, we just opened and lots of people have come in," she said.

About 10 artists had their pieces up for sale during the fair.