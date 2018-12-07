You have until Saturday night to enter our holiday lights contest. Here's how.

Lights? Camera? Entry?

The end of the night Saturday is the deadline to nominate your outdoor display for the Daily Herald's annual holiday lights contest. Visit events.dailyherald.com and upload a photo on the contest page.

Online voting will run from Sunday to Thursday. Vote as many times as you like for as many photos as you like.

The grand prize winner, determined by online voting, will receive $125 in dining cards and a $50 Binny's Beverage Depot gift card and will be featured in the Dec. 18 edition of the Daily Herald.

Four editor's choice winners each will receive a $25 Binny's Beverage Depot gift card.

All voters will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 Jewel Osco gift card.