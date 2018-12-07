Two men charged in street racing crash that killed two in Bartlett

Two men have been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated street racing for causing a crash that killed two others Sept. 25 in Bartlett.

Bail was set at $300,000 for 23-year-old Uriel Zenteno, of the 1000 block of Allen Drive in West Chicago. Jordan Grant, 20, of the 400 block of Foxborough Trail in Bolingbrook is being held on $200,000 in the deaths of 43-year-old Chris Arbeen and 23-year-old Miguel Flores.

Bartlett police responded at 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 25 to a fatal crash at the intersection of Stearns and Munger roads.

Prosecutors allege both Zenteno and Gant were speeding west on Stearns Road approaching Munger Road. They said Zenteno lost control of his vehicle and collided head-on with two vehicles traveling east on Stearns Road.

Arbeen was the driver of one of the eastbound vehicles, and Flores was a passenger in Zenteno's vehicle.

Zenteno was at times traveling in excess of 100 mph and was going 84 mph at the time of the crash, authorities said. Gant was at times was traveling in excess of 90 mph, official said.

"First and foremost, I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to the families of Chris Arbeen and Miguel Flores," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "I can't begin to imagine the pain they have been forced to endure because of this senseless tragedy. The blatant disregard for public safety allegedly exhibited by both of these men is astounding and will be met with the full force and effect of the law."

The next court appearance for both men is scheduled for Dec. 11 in front of Judge Jeffrey MacKay.