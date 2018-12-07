Trump confirms he will pick William Barr as his next attorney general

President Donald Trump announces Friday that he is nominating William Barr, attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, as his attorney general. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump confirmed he will nominate former Attorney General William Barr to lead the Justice Department again, telling reporters Friday that Barr was "my first choice since day one."

"He'll be nominated," the president said.

The Washington Post reported a day earlier that Barr, 68, a well-respected Republican lawyer who served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush, had emerged as the leading contender, and Trump told associates he planned to nominate him as attorney general.

Barr is likely to face a tough questions at his confirmation hearing about how he will handle the ongoing special counsel investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin to influence the 2016 presidential election.