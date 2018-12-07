 
News

Gilberts girl, 5, donates her locks to children suffering from hair loss

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Updated 12/7/2018 4:07 PM
hello
  • Claire Alice, 5, of Gilberts got her hair cut Thursday at L'Auberge Salon & Spa in Barrington to donate 9 inches to children suffering from hair loss.

      Claire Alice, 5, of Gilberts got her hair cut Thursday at L'Auberge Salon & Spa in Barrington to donate 9 inches to children suffering from hair loss. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Claire Alice, 5, of Gilberts chats with her mom, Melissa, before she got a haircut Thursday to donate to children suffering from hair loss.

      Claire Alice, 5, of Gilberts chats with her mom, Melissa, before she got a haircut Thursday to donate to children suffering from hair loss. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Rosaria Zambetti, a stylist at L'Auberge Salon & Spa in Barrington, cut the hair of Claire Alice, 5, of Gilberts so the little girl could donate it to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss.

      Rosaria Zambetti, a stylist at L'Auberge Salon & Spa in Barrington, cut the hair of Claire Alice, 5, of Gilberts so the little girl could donate it to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss. John Starks | Staff Photographer

A little girl from Gilberts grew her hair for nearly a year to donate 9 inches to children suffering from hair loss, and now says she wants to do it again.

"I wanted to make other girls and boys who didn't have hair, have hair," said Claire Alice, 5, who donated to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss. "It felt good."

Claire got her hair cut Thursday evening by her neighbor, Rosaria Zambetti, a stylist at L'Auberge A. Golden Day Spa & Salon in Barrington.

While admiring her new bob, Claire told her mother she wants to keep donating hair until she's 100. The next day, she had scaled that back to doing it until she's 12.

Melissa Alice said it was all her daughter's idea. Claire told her in early January that she'd seen a YouTube video about hair donation.

Children With Hair Loss requires a minimum donation of 8 inches, and getting it to that length meant battling tangled hair.

"I told her, 'If you want, we can stop. You don't have to continue to try to donate.' But she was very steadfast, she really wanted to donate," Melissa Alice said. "She's a very driven little girl. When she gets an idea in her head, where it's picking what socks she will wear or anything else ... she follows through."

Claire, who turns 6 in May and attends kindergarten at Gilberts Elementary School, said she has an easy remedy to tangled hair. "I let my dad brush it."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 