Geneva teachers union: Progress in talks as concessions have been made

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Geneva teachers continue picketing outside Geneva Community High School on the second day of their strike.

Geneva teachers and the District 304 school board have made progress on contract negotiations, making some concessions as they continue to talk Friday night, according to the teachers union.

Bridget Shanahan, spokeswoman for the Geneva Education Association parent organization Illinois Education Association, said the union had offered a major compromise Thursday, with teachers agreeing to accept the board's salary schedule for the first two years of the contract.

For the remaining two years of the contract, the salary schedule would revert to the traditional step-and-lane salary schedule that compensates teachers based on education and experience.

"The GEA said it believes this is best for the students and the district in the long run," she said.

A representative for the school district was not yet available for comment.

Shanahan said the two sides began bargaining at 6:30 p.m. at the district's headquarters in Geneva. They were still at the table at 10:25 p.m.

"We're hopeful obviously," she said.

Progress was made Thursday night in negotiations between Geneva teachers and the school board, according to the union, but teachers continued their strike for a fourth day.

On Thursday, teams for the school board and the union, plus a federal mediator, met for more than three hours.

Earlier that day, Geneva District 304 officials had released a chart of what each teacher would be paid under the terms the school board proposed early Tuesday morning. The report, which can be found on the district's website, came on the third day of a strike that has canceled classes for nearly 6,000 students.

Besides the report, the district's release included comments disagreeing with several union statements.

The news release from the district said starting salaries "lagged" in recent years due to the "step and lane" salary schedule method the district has used for at least 50 years.

But Geneva Education Association President Kevin Gannon said Thursday afternoon disagreed with the district's posting.

"That isn't telling the whole story," he said.

He said the teachers' salaries are behind due to agreements the union made in the 2012 and 2015 contracts to either delay pay increases or limit them.

The report lists certified personnel from A to Z. It shows their current salaries, years with the district ("step") and graduate-level education ("lane"). It also shows what they would be paid as their experience increases over the four years of the proposed contract. For some, it also includes a pay increase because of additional graduate education.

According to the district's calculations, individual teachers' pay would increase, in four years, by as little as 6.56 percent to up to 44.71 percent for one individual.

Actual dollar increases per person range from $4,044 over those four years to $28,796. The first figure is for a teacher who is on step 17 and does not have any graduate credits. The latter is for a teacher who is on step 16 with a master's degree but who has now attained either a doctorate or a second master's degree.