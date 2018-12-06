U-46 students in need get new shoes for holidays

hello

Roughly 400 students in need from seven Elgin Area School District U-46 schools received new shoes Thursday as part of AT&T's "All Children Shall Have Shoes" project.

Students visited Shoe Carnival in South Elgin, where AT&T employees and retirees and the Elgin Police Department's ROPE (Resident Officer Program of Elgin) officers helped each pick out a new pair of shoes and socks.

Participating schools were Ronald D. O'Neal, Washington, Harriet Gifford, Hillcrest and Garfield elementary schools, all in Elgin, Willard Elementary in South Elgin, and Parkwood Elementary in Hanover Park.

"It's a delightful process to see how AT&T merges with the Elgin Police Department to send more than 60 volunteers to shop with students," said Kyle Bunker, principal at Garfield Elementary School. "To see the smiles on the faces of the volunteers transfer to the smile on the faces of the students as they put on their new shoes is what the holiday season is about. As a principal who gets to be a part of this project, I'm thankful that there are those who see the community need and fill it."

The "All Children Shall Have Shoes" Project was started in the early 1960s after a former Illinois Bell plant technician and his co-workers started providing children from families in need with new shoes. It is funded yearly through donations from AT&T employees.