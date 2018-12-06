Feder: WBBM radiothon keeps 'Good Neighbor' spirit alive
Updated 12/6/2018 6:45 AM
Here's to you, Eddie: "Chicago Ed" Schwartz, the legendary overnight radio host who died in 2009, was known for the annual "Good Neighbor Food Drive" he started in 1982, Robert Feder writes.
It eventually morphed into the "Good Neighbor Radiothon," which continues to this day on Entercom all-news WBBM 780-AM and WCFS 105.9-FM.
