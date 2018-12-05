Lake County states attorney: Lakemoor officer was acting in self-defense when he killed murder suspect

Lake County States Attorney Michael Nerheim has concluded a Lakemoor officer was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed a Pennsylvania man wanted for murder during a struggle with another police officer on a desolate road in late July.

In the statement released early Wednesday morning, Nerheim said the two officers were "within feet of a man armed with two handguns," and that "only one option remained for the officers: To defend themselves."

"Based upon the facts gathered in this investigation and a review of the applicable Illinois Statutes, Officer Loiacono acted reasonably and appropriately," Nerheim said in the statement.

Kenneth Martell, 36, was wanted in Pennsylvania for robbing and killing an 88-year-old man before the female Lakemoor officer found him asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle on a gravel road on the west side of Four Seasons Boulevard at about 5 a.m. on July 26.

The officer was speaking with Martell when he pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued, authorities said. During the struggle, the second Lakemoor officer arrived and saw Martell trying to pull out a second handgun, authorities said.

This prompted the second officer to fire a shot at Martell, who died at the scene, authorities said.

Autopsy results from the Lake County Coroner's office indicated Martell died from injuries sustained by a gunshot wound to the face.

Pennsylvania police were seeking Martell in connection with the murder of a man who was stabbed during a robbery and dumped into a pond.

Media reports from Pennsylvania said the body of 88-year-old Theodore Garver of Beaver Township was recovered in a pond about three days before the officer involved shooting in Lakemoor.

Pennsylvania State Police issued a warrant for Martell on charges of first-degree homicide and terroristic threats.