George H.W. Bush funeral: What you need to know
Updated 12/5/2018 8:40 AM
The funeral for former President George H.W. Bush is this morning in Washington D.C. Here's what you need to know about today's events.
How to watch
You can watch a livestream of the funeral services at dailyherald.com. The funeral will also be airing on cable news channels.
Schedule
9 a.m.: Departure ceremony at U.S. Capitol
10 a.m.: Funeral at Washington National Cathedral
11:30 a.m.: Funeral ends; Departure ceremony
12:15 p.m.: Departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland
4:30 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston
5:45 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston
6:45 p.m.: Lying in repose at St. Martin's
