George H.W. Bush funeral: What you need to know

A final salute is rendered by the honor guard standing watch over the flag-draped casket of the late president, George H.W. Bush, as the public viewing comes to an end at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The funeral for former President George H.W. Bush is this morning in Washington D.C. Here's what you need to know about today's events.

How to watch

You can watch a livestream of the funeral services at dailyherald.com. The funeral will also be airing on cable news channels.

Schedule

9 a.m.: Departure ceremony at U.S. Capitol

10 a.m.: Funeral at Washington National Cathedral

11:30 a.m.: Funeral ends; Departure ceremony

12:15 p.m.: Departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland

4:30 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston

5:45 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston

6:45 p.m.: Lying in repose at St. Martin's