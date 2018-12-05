Feder: Newsroom power struggle ends at Sun-Times

A newsroom power struggle is over at the Chicago Sun-Times, where Carol Fowler is out after 14 months as senior vice president, digital news products, Robert Feder writes.

The action by the board of Sun-Times Media makes editor-in-chief Chris Fusco sole leader of the newsroom.

