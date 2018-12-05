News

WED, 12/5/2018

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Weather Conditions 26° Today's Forecast
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           
Today's Forecast Today's e-Edition
e-Edition Paper
A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Shares were moderately lower in Asia on Wednesday following a bloodletting on Wall Street as goodwill generated by a truce between the U.S. and China over trade evaporated in confusion over exactly what the two sides had agreed upon.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

China promises action on US trade deal but gives no details

China promises action on trade deal with Washington but gives no details to dispel confusion about Trump-Xi agreement
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a White House senior staff swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser has provided so much information to the special counsel's Russia investigation that prosecutors say he shouldn't do any prison time, according to a court filing Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, that describes Flynn's cooperation as "substantial." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Prosecutors recommend no jail time for cooperative Flynn

Citing 'substantial' cooperation by Michael Flynn, special counsel recommends no jail time for Trump's former national security adviser
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Saudi-led coalition backed forces patrol Mocha, Yemen. Envoys from Yemenâs warring parties are headed to Sweden for another round of peace talks to stop the three-year-old war, but with few incentives to compromise, expectations are low for little more than improving a faltering de-escalation.(AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

Expectations low as Yemen's warring parties meet for talks

Yemen's warring parties will meet in Sweden this week for another attempt at talks aimed at halting their catastrophic 3-year-old war, but there are few incentives for major compromises, and the focus is likely to be on firming up a shaky de-escalation
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2018, file photo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ride in a car during a parade through a street in Pyongyang, North Korea. Day after day, rampant speculation about North Korean leader Kimâs possible trip to Seoul is making headlines in South Korea, despite no official confirmation from both Koreas. Many analysts say it would be virtually impossible for Kim to fulfill his reported promise to become the first North Korean ruler to visit South Korea by the end of this year, given stalemated nuclear diplomacy. But others say we never know until this year is over. (Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP, File)

S. Korea abuzz about N. Korean leader Kim's possible trip

South Korea abuzz about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's possible trip to Seoul
Protesters Peppi Elder, left, and Christine Taylor holds up signs during the state Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in state Capitol Rotunda Tuesday Dec. 4, 2018, in Madison, Wis. The Senate and Assembly are set to send dozens of changes in state law to Gov. Scott Walker's desk. (Steve Apps
Wisconsin Senate passes bill limiting governor's powers
The Wisconsin Senate has voted to pass a sweeping bill in a lame-duck session designed to empower the GOP-controlled Legislature and weaken the Democrat replacing Republican Gov. Scott Walker
An Anti Brexit campaigner waves a European Union flag in Westminster in London, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is due to address Parliament Tuesday, opening five days of debate before a Dec. 11 vote on the divorce agreement.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
UK's key services sector barely growing amid Brexit concern
New data shows that Britain's huge services sector is struggling in the face of Brexit.
FILE- In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, Trevor Noah arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah appeared as usual on âThe Daily Show,â but his voice didnât. The host relied on fellow Comedy Central correspondents to read his monologue, instead. Itâs unclear how long he will be unable to speak or what caused the problem. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah silenced by a voice issue
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah silenced by vocal problem, show correspondents pitch in to read his monologue
5 Illinois health centers to split $36M in federal grants
Five Illinois community health centers are receiving more than $36 million in federal funds to help provide affordable health care in underserved rural and urban areas
Employees from a wrecker service work to remove a charter bus from a roadside ditch Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, after it crashed alongside Interstate 30 near Benton, Ark. The bus was carrying a youth football team from Tennessee when it rolled off an interstate off-ramp and overturned before sunrise Monday. The elementary-school age football team from Orange Mound Youth Association in southeast Memphis had played in a tournament in Dallas over the weekend. (Josh Briggs/Saline Courier via AP)
A football weekend turns to tragedy for Tennessee all-stars
Officials: Most of the youth football players and adults who were injured when charter bus overturned in Arkansas have been released from hospitals
Consulate General of Brazil in Tokyo Joao de Mendonca Lima Neto speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Tokyo, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested in Japan on suspicion of underreporting his income, is holding up well while in detention and asked for thriller books, according to the Brazilian consul general, one of the few allowed to visit. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Brazilian consul: Arrested Ghosn is healthy, wants thrillers
Brazilian consul: Nissan's arrested former chairman Ghosn keeping spirits up, asked for thrillers
Magnitude 7.5 quake strikes in Pacific near New Caledonia
A powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake has struck in the ocean near the Pacific nation of New Caledonia, prompting authorities to warn of a tsunami threat to nearby islands
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave Blair House after visiting with the family of former President George H. W. Bush, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Presidents club assembles for Bush funeral, Trump an outlier
The death of George H.W. Bush is bringing together the five remaining members of an oh-so-exclusive fraternity _ the presidents club
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Latest News
Recommended for You
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Latest Sales Flyers view all
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Photo Galleries
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 46,831, Barry Jarvinen photo: Teen heartthrob Leif Garrett met fans at Flipside Records in Hoffman Estates in April of 1978.
Through the Film Magnifier: Leif Garrett, Magic Johnson, Vietnam Veterans Parade, Sammy Davis Jr. and more
Vice President George Bush mans the phones at a Republican campaign event in Libertyville March 1, 1988.
Photos of George Bush in the suburbs
President Bush addresses the nation on television from the Oval Office in Washington on Dec. 20, 1989, as he explains his decision to deploy American troops to Panama. Bush said some Americans were among the death and that Panamanian leader Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega was in hiding.
George H.W. Bush: A life in pictures
A photo of a hawk I took in my backyard. This hawk is the largest I have ever seen up close. I loved the way it was framed by the leaves and the branch and I loved the background colors which enhanced the photo.
Winning images for the month of November
Our Yorkie, Molly, surveying her territory in after Monday’s snow in Palatine. I love the way Molly is looking out onto the bright image of the snow covered tree.
See readers' photos of Monday's snow
Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez’s funeral was held Monday in the St. Joseph Chapel at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine on the Maryville Academy campus in Des Plaines. The 28-year-old policeman was shot and killed Nov. 19 at Mercy Hospital in Chicago.
Funeral for Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez
School Graduations More Galleries
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Inside News
Trending News
    Top Jobs
    Today's Obituaries
     
     