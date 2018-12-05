News
WED, 12/5/2018
Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Ceremonies for Bush draw together presidents, world envoys
The nation's capital bids its final farewell to the late former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday in a service of prayer and praise that is drawing together world envoys, Americans of high office and a guy from Maine who used to fix things in Bush's house on the water.
China promises action on US trade deal but gives no detailsChina promises action on trade deal with Washington but gives no details to dispel confusion about Trump-Xi agreement
Prosecutors recommend no jail time for cooperative FlynnCiting 'substantial' cooperation by Michael Flynn, special counsel recommends no jail time for Trump's former national security adviser
Expectations low as Yemen's warring parties meet for talksYemen's warring parties will meet in Sweden this week for another attempt at talks aimed at halting their catastrophic 3-year-old war, but there are few incentives for major compromises, and the focus is likely to be on firming up a shaky de-escalation
Wisconsin Senate passes bill limiting governor's powersThe Wisconsin Senate has voted to pass a sweeping bill in a lame-duck session designed to empower the GOP-controlled Legislature and weaken the Democrat replacing Republican Gov. Scott Walker
UK's key services sector barely growing amid Brexit concernNew data shows that Britain's huge services sector is struggling in the face of Brexit.
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah silenced by a voice issue'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah silenced by vocal problem, show correspondents pitch in to read his monologue
5 Illinois health centers to split $36M in federal grantsFive Illinois community health centers are receiving more than $36 million in federal funds to help provide affordable health care in underserved rural and urban areas
A football weekend turns to tragedy for Tennessee all-starsOfficials: Most of the youth football players and adults who were injured when charter bus overturned in Arkansas have been released from hospitals
Brazilian consul: Arrested Ghosn is healthy, wants thrillersBrazilian consul: Nissan's arrested former chairman Ghosn keeping spirits up, asked for thrillers
Magnitude 7.5 quake strikes in Pacific near New CaledoniaA powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake has struck in the ocean near the Pacific nation of New Caledonia, prompting authorities to warn of a tsunami threat to nearby islands
Latest News
- 8:30 AMKarl Lagerfeld brings Chanel to ancient Egypt, at Met show
- 8:30 AMIllinois steel company plans to move operations to Indiana
- 7:54 AMDozens arrested in European crackdown on Italian mob
- 7:44 AMStates attorney: Lakemoor officer was acting in self-defense when he killed murder suspect
- 6:45 AMFeder: Sun-Times management goes in 'different direction'
- 6:45 AMThe Latest: Pope Francis sends condolences to Bush's family
- 6:45 AMWithout Obamacare Penalty, Think Itâll Be Nice To Drop Your Plan? Better Think Twice
-
Be the first to Know!
Get the NEWS daily in your inbox.
Recommended for You
More Suburban News
- LakemoorStates attorney: Lakemoor officer was acting in self-defense when he killed murder suspect
- RoselleToday's Believe Project recipient: $100 for student in need
- CrimePolice searching for man who tried to rob Beach Park convenience store
- NapervilleTrain area redevelopment decisions taking more time in Naperville
- ElginElgin early childhood, technical education initiative seeks additional funding from U-46
- WaucondaConsultant to help find Wauconda's next community development director
- NapervilleNaperville fitness centers helping comfort families of sick kids
- WheatonSt. Michael Church in Wheaton to expand parking
- DuPage CountyBellwood man charged in Elmhurst cigar store robbery
- Lake ZurichLake Zurich raises age of tobacco sales to 21
- Lake VillaAuthorities: Murder suspect started fight in Lake County jail
- NewsElmhurst gives early OK to plans for 5 regions
- LibertyvilleSenior citizens enjoy dinner, concert at Libertyville High
- EducationU-46 looking at up to $43 million in property tax relief from state
- Buffalo GroveBuffalo Grove board passes $78 million village budget, minus community engagement hire
Photo Galleries
Through the Film Magnifier: Leif Garrett, Magic Johnson, Vietnam Veterans Parade, Sammy Davis Jr. and more
Inside News
Trending News
Top Jobs
Today's Obituaries