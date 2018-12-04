Feder: New morning show cued up at 101 WKQX

Brian Haddad, the former Chicago radio personality known as "Sludge," is coming back to host mornings on Cumulus Media alternative rock WKQX 101.1-FM, Robert Feder writes.

Starting Monday "The KQX Morning Crew" will feature Haddad, co-host Ali Mattacola and executive producer Justin Nettlebeck from 6 to 10 a.m. weekdays.

