Feder: New morning show cued up at 101 WKQX
Updated 12/4/2018 6:38 AM
Brian Haddad, the former Chicago radio personality known as "Sludge," is coming back to host mornings on Cumulus Media alternative rock WKQX 101.1-FM, Robert Feder writes.
Starting Monday "The KQX Morning Crew" will feature Haddad, co-host Ali Mattacola and executive producer Justin Nettlebeck from 6 to 10 a.m. weekdays.
