Sandy Hart named Lake County Board's first Democratic chairwoman

Julie Simpson, a Vernon Hills Democrat and new vice president of the Lake County Forest Preserve District board.

Angelo Kyle, Waukegan Democrat and new president of the Lake County Forest Preserve District board.

Lake Bluff's Sandy Hart has been named the Lake County Board's first Democratic chairwoman.

Hart, a county commissioner since 2012, was elected chairwoman Monday during a special re-organizational meeting of the panel in Waukegan that followed the Nov. 6 election.

Voters elected enough Democrats to the board to give the party an 12-9 majority, ending decades of Republican Party dominance.

As a result, Democrats had enough political strength to name the board's chairman and vice chairman, as well as the president and vice president of the Lake County Forest Preserve District board.

And they did so Monday, electing members of their party to all four leadership posts. The forests board consists of the same 21 politicians.

Hart defeated Lake Forest Republican Mike Rummel 13-8 for the county board's chairmanship. Republican Steve Carlson had pledged to support Hart and was the only member of his party to do so, joining all of the Democrats in backing her.

Upon taking her seat on the dais at the front of the boardroom, Hart joked about the new position.

"It's a different view from up here," she said.

Remarking on the recent and historic election results and the shift to Democratic control of the board, Hart noted that "every election brings change." She also said she's confident board members "will work together as a team" for the people of Lake County.

"We have a lot of work to do," Hart said.

Hart thanked her peers on the board for their support, as well as her family and the women who've mentored her in politics, including state Sen. Melinda Bush and former state Sen. Susan Garrett.

Minutes later, Waukegan Democrat Mary Ross Cunningham was named the board's vice chairwoman. She defeated Fox River Grove Republican Michael Danforth 12-9 for the post.

Hart is the second elected chairwoman in the county's 179-year history. The first, Republican Suzi Schmidt, led the board from 2000 to 2010.

Hart's predecessor, Libertyville Republican Carol Calabresa, had served as interim chairwoman since the summer. Calabresa ascended to that post because she was the board's vice president when Chairman Aaron Lawlor took an extended leave of absence to seek treatment for an unspecified drug addiction.

Lawlor, a Vernon Hills Republican, never returned to board duty and didn't seek re-election in November. Lawlor also is the subject of a state police investigation stemming from repeated improper use of a county credit card.

The meeting started with Lake County Chief Judge Jay Ukena swearing in the 14 county board members who were elected last month. Six of them are newcomers to the board. and six of the seven are Democrats.

Angelo Kyle, a Waukegan Democrat, rejoined the board after a six-year absence.

Round Lake Beach resident Dick Barr is the only Republican newcomer.

In a subsequent meeting Monday morning, the forest board commissioners elected Kyle as their president and Vernon Hills Democrat Julie Simpson as their vice president.

Kyle unseated longtime President Ann Maine, a Lincolnshire Republican. Simpson defeated Antioch Republican Linda Pedersen.

The 11-10 votes were mostly along party lines. Waukegan Democrat Diane Hewitt voted with the Republicans in the minority.

Kyle served as forest preserve vice president from 2006 to 2008. After his election to the presidency Monday, Kyle said a government office is bigger than the officer. He also noted voters wanted change in November.

"And we're the change they were looking for," Kyle said.

Also Monday, Ukena swore in Treasurer Holly Kim and Clerk Robin O'Connor. Kim is a Mundelein Democrat and O'Connor is a Libertyville Democrat.

Sheriff John Idleburg, a Democrat from Zion, also was part of that ceremony, but his involvement was ceremonial. He took the oath of office privately Saturday.

Daily Herald staff writers Lee Filas and Mick Zawislak contributed to this report.