Man who attacked estranged wife at child's birthday party gets 9 years in prison

A 33-year-old Des Plaines man has been sentenced to nine years in prison on charges he stabbed his estranged wife and a man who came to her aid during a child's birthday party in 2017.

Miguel Hernandez-Solorzano pleaded guilty in October to charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery stemming from the Oct. 7, 2017 attack near Richmond, in northern McHenry County. He was sentenced Friday.

Authorities say the victims were attending a child's birthday party at a relative's house on the 5200 block of Route 173 when the assault occurred.

Hernandez-Solorzano, police said, was hiding behind a barn then jumped out and attacked his wife, slashing her with a knife. The second victim was stabbed repeatedly when he tried to help her, according to the McHenry County State's Attorney's office.

Other relatives intervened and restrained Hernandez-Solorzano until police arrived, officials said. Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said that days before the attack, Hernandez-Solorzano sent threatening text messages to his wife.

Under state law, Hernandez-Solorzano must serve 85 percent of the nine-year prison term before he's eligible for parole.