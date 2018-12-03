Longtime Buffalo Grove Trustee Berman won't seek re-election

Jeffrey Berman, the Buffalo Grove village board's longest-serving trustee, announced Monday he will not seek re-election in April's municipal election to a sixth term in office.

"It has been my great privilege to serve as village trustee for the past two decades," Berman said during Monday night's village board meeting, "That undeniably is a long time, and I have concluded it is time for a change for me."

One of the most articulate and outspoken trustees, Berman is ending a long stint of public service in Buffalo Grove. Prior to serving on the village board, he served for nearly a decade on the town's plan commission.

In his announcement, he thanked the public, saying its respect and gratitude helped transform a sometimes difficult endeavor into something much more meaningful and gratifying.

"Whether we've seen eye to eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the members of this community, are what have kept me inspired," he said. "Every day, I learned from you. You made me a better trustee and you made me a better person."

Berman also thanked board colleagues past and present, as well as village staff "despite my occasional tirades and periodic epistles."

He said he wishes more people could see "how collaboratively we have worked together" and how deeply village officials care about the community.

"Perhaps, if that were better understood, some of the rising tide of cynicism seen in recent times would be abated," he said.

"I think we can be justifiably proud of many things we accomplished together over the years," he added. "I also believe that this great village will continue to grow and prosper in the years to come."

Berman received a standing ovation from the room.

Trustees David Weidenfeld and Eric Smith said they will be running for re-election, as did Village President Beverly Sussman.

Former Trustee Michael Terson said he will be challenging Sussman.