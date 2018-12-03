Gas under $2? Buy it quickly

hello

Gas prices dipped below $2 a gallon in recent days in some suburbs, putting prices at the lowest level in 18 months, according to gasbuddy.com.

The lowest prices were outside of Cook County, which averaged $2.61, AAA reported. Average prices for a gallon of regular unleaded were $2.17 in Will County, $2.18 in Lake County, $2.19 in DuPage, $2.21 in Kane County and $2.22 in McHenry County.

But sub-$2 gas turned up at numerous stations, such as $1.91 Monday at Costco in St. Charles and $1.97 at Woodman's in Buffalo Grove.

Compare that to May 2011, when Illinois' average was $4.31, the highest recorded, according to AAA.

While gasoline prices were dropping, oil prices surged Monday, raising the prospect of increasing prices to come.