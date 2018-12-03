Feder: Nexstar to acquire WGN in Tribune Media deal
Updated 12/3/2018 6:33 AM
And the winner of Tribune Media is: Nexstar Media Group, Robert Feder writes.
In a $6.4 billion deal announced Monday, the Irving, Texas-based firm agreed to buy the parent company of "Chicago's Very Own" WGN-Channel 9, CLTV and WGN 720-AM along with TV stations in 41 other markets.
