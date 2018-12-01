The Believe Project is back: Meet the first recipient of $100 gift of 2018

Caring for each other.

That's what the holiday season is all about, and that's the point of our Believe Project.

For the fifth straight year, a donor has given us 31 envelopes, each containing a $100 bill, that we will mail to readers who share the most compelling stories for helping someone in need every day through the end of the month.

Better still, a second donor again has joined our original Believe Project benefactor to allow us to send $100 to two readers every day beginning Dec. 17. In past years, the money has gone to people struggling to make ends meet, who faced illness or obstacles, or who simply needed a reminder of what it's like to have a little joy in their lives.

Today we introduce you to our first recipient. Beginning Sunday, our series will be featured every day in December. We hope these stories serve as a reminder of the value of caring. We hope these stories give us all a reason to Believe.

Ann Carreto of Roselle says she'd like to give a new $100 bill to her brother, Joe.

"He literally saved my life," Carreto says. "I had cancer. I needed a bone-marrow transplant to survive.

"My brother jumped right in and did all the paperwork, testing, injections and harvesting of his cells without hesitation, all while working full time and raising his family.

"It is very difficult to put into words how much his sacrifice means to me and my daughters. I am now cancer free! I will be forever grateful for his loving gift of life!"

• The Believe Project is awarding at least $100 each day in December to people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea at https://events.dailyherald.com/believe/ no later than Friday, Dec. 7.