Rain no Claus for alarm at Rotary Santa 5K in Arlington Heights

Eventual overall winner Edwin Lennon, 17, middle in purple, of Arlington Heights, waits with friends for the start Saturday of the Rotary Club's Santa 5K Run/Walk in Arlington Heights. He finished the run in just under 18 minutes. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Hundreds of people in Santa suits braved the freezing rain to run a 5K Saturday at the Rotary Club's Santa 5K Run/Walk in Arlington Heights. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Racers fill Campbell Street Saturday at the start of the Rotary Club's Santa 5K Run/Walk in Arlington Heights. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Competitors start to gather in a parking deck near the finish line Saturday before the Rotary's Santa 5K Run/Walk in Arlington Heights. John Starks | Staff Photographer

A freezing deluge couldn't stop the few hundred souls in red who suited up Saturday for the Arlington Heights Rotary Club's Santa 5K Run/Walk.

His red fur was soggy, but Steve Cecchi's sense of humor was dry when asked about walking conditions. "It's awesome," he said as rain cascaded down his hat.

The "Cecchi-Kruger" team didn't even think of sitting out the walk because "it's our family tradition. We get together and we do a race," Cecchi, of Arlington Heights, explained.

About 500 adults and children plus pets dressed in Santa outfits participated in the annual event.

Lara Miller's beard was sodden and her glasses fogged up, but she had no regrets. "I've got a lot of layers on," she explained.

Similarly, Philip Wydra said he felt energized by exercise but admitted to not walking the entire 5 kilometers. "This is a great event. ... It's for a great cause," he said.

The Santa Run/Walk began in 2008 and so far has raised about $250,000 for causes like local food pantries and the Boy Scouts.

Nearly 1,500 runners registered, and although many fewer participated because of the weather, Rotarian Joe Skibbie expects fundraising this year to be on target.

"I was surprised by the number of participants we had on hand to run in the conditions. They were brave troops," Skibbie said.

Rotary organizers have contingency plans for issues such as lightning, but failing that, the club typically powers through the event. "Our saying is 'Santa doesn't cancel Christmas,'" Skibbie said. "Last year it was 40-plus degrees and sunny."

A contingent of bedraggled but cheerful Santas took refuge in Peggy Kinane's restaurant in downtown Arlington Heights after their ordeal.

"At least I got some exercise," Mileen Zucker of Northbrook said. "We feel wet, but we feel good and we're going to get some Bloody Marys."