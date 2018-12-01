Parade of Lights in Naperville has been canceled

hello

Naperville's Little Friends Holiday Parade of Lights scheduled for 7 p.m. today has been canceled because of the weather. Meanwhile, the Elgin tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. has been moved inside city hall, 150 Dexter Court.

Parade organizers said in a statement that the event had to be canceled because of rain and a chance of thunderstorms.

"The safety of participants and spectators is of utmost importance and at this time we feel today's conditions provide too many risks to those involved," the statement reads. "While we are disappointed that this event cannot go on as planned, we appreciate the support the community has shown Little Friends and we hope we can all gather again next year to ring in the holidays."

There is no rain date. Organizers plan to have the parade next year.