Lake Park students accused of gun threat, charged with disorderly conduct

hello

Two girls have been placed on home detention in their parents' care after authorities said they made a threat against Lake Park High School in Roselle.

The juveniles appeared at a detention hearing Thursday where DuPage County Judge Michael Wolfe ordered the action.

Authorities said Roselle police received information on Wednesday about a Snapchat post in which a female student threatened the school and asked another female student "want me to bring an extra gun for you?" The post was seen by another student at Lake Park, authorities said, who told their mother who in turn alerted authorities at the school.

The police investigation led to the two girls who were taken into custody Wednesday without incident.

Both girls have been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct with a threat of violence at a school, a Class 4 Felony. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 10 in front of Judge Robert Anderson.

"First and foremost, I would like to commend the student who saw this allegedly threatening post and told their mother," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "This student did exactly what they should have done. My administration's top priority is public safety, particularly the safety of our children. Any threat, real or perceived, directed at a school with thousands of students in attendance will be fully investigated and charged accordingly."

"The Roselle Police Department has no tolerance whatsoever for the type of behavior alleged in this case," police Chief Roman Tarchala said. "This is an extremely serious matter that we intend to pursue to the maximum allowable penalty under the law."