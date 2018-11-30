Giant menorah lighting Sunday in Elgin to mark Hanukkah, with Pittsburgh in mind

The yearly public menorah lighting in Elgin marking the beginning of Hanukkah will take on special significance Sunday in the wake of the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, officials said.

Elgin is among thousands of cities worldwide that will host public menorah lightings to mark the beginning of the eight-day Jewish holiday.

Hanukkah is observed to remember the first documented religious persecution in Jewish tradition dating back 2,000 years, said Rabbi Mendel Shemtov, director of Chabad Jewish Center of Elgin.

Eleven people were killed and seven were injured Oct. 27 after a gunman opened fire at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

"This has always been a holiday whose message is to spread the light, to turn on the light, to increase acts of goodness and kindness, and to share a message of love and hope," Shemtov said. "After any tragedy, especially a tragedy that struck at the heart and core of Jewish people, this message is amplified tenfold."

The event starts at 5 p.m. outside the Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way, with remarks by Mayor David Kaptain and the lighting of a giant menorah.

Elgin firefighters -- if they are not called to respond to an emergency -- are planning to climb onto their ladder and do a "gelt drop" with chocolate coins. "Gelt" means money in Yiddish.

Participants then can go inside to enjoy a spread of latkes, which are potato pancakes, plus doughnuts and bagels, along with arts and crafts, magic and balloon twisting.

A public menorah lighting first was held at Chabad Jewish Center of Elgin in 2012. It was moved to Gail Borden Public Library in 2014 and has been held at the Centre since 2015.

Kaptain said the ceremony is about religious expression and religious freedom. He plans to mention the Pittsburgh victims and others who have been killed by intolerance, he said.

"That's what the whole concept is for everybody," he said. "It's about freedom for people. Freedom to go where you want and enjoy the things you want to enjoy, without having to be afraid of being harmed."

To find similar events by Chabad in Illinois or the rest of the world, visit elginchabad.com/hanukkah.