Bill Daley floats pension crisis solutions, including commuter tax

Bill Daley unveiled a strategy this week to grow Chicago out of its financial crisis -- to a population of 3 million within the next decade -- even as he opened the door to a commuter tax and constitutional amendment to solve a looming pension crisis.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has emphatically and repeatedly ruled out a commuter tax for fear it would put the kibosh on his efforts to lure corporate headquarters downtown.

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley, Bill Daley's brother, also opposed a commuter tax.

But in a luncheon address to the City Club of Chicago, Bill Daley argued that the $42 billion in unfunded pension liabilities at the local level -- $35,000 for every Chicago household -- will require the next mayor to consider the previously unthinkable.

