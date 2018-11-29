Propaganda for white supremacist group found in St. Charles

Stickers promoting a white supremacist group were spotted in downtown St. Charles within the past several days, but authorities say they have been removed.

After receiving a tip, police found the propaganda for Texas-based Patriot Front posted on two light poles, Deputy Chief Erik Mahan said in an email. The public works department removed the stickers.

Community members on social media said they saw the fliers throughout the downtown area this past weekend, though they were being taken down.

St. Charles municipal code prohibits signage from being posted on public property.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Patriot Front is a white supremacist group that embraces "racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of preserving the 'ethnic and cultural origins' of their European ancestors."

Propaganda for the group was found earlier this year in downtown Wheaton, and anti-immigrant fliers containing its website were distributed this past spring in neighborhoods in Wauconda and Mundelein.