Enter your holiday lights in the Daily Herald's decorating contest

The FioRitos received 8,539 of roughly 17,000 votes cast in last year's lights contest.

Mount Prospect resident Matt FioRito estimates it takes 40 hours to get his family's holiday lights up and running. That includes removing the decorations from storage, testing the lights and assembling it all.

The work paid off last December, as the FioRitos won the Daily Herald's annual holiday lights contest.

"As a kid, I always remember loving looking at all the lights and decorations," Matt FioRito said in 2017. "I remember how it made me feel as a kid and I wanted to give some of those feelings back to the community and young children."

What emotions does your holiday display evoke? Do you think your lights have what it takes to win this year's competition? To enter, visit events.dailyherald.com and upload a photo on the contest page.

The deadline to submit a picture is Dec. 8. Online voting will run from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13. Vote as many times as you like for as many photos as you like.

The grand prize winner will receive a $100 dining gift card and will be featured in the Dec. 18 edition of the Daily Herald.

Four editor's choice winners each will receive a $25 dining gift card.