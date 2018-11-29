Algonquin man guilty of abusing girl over 9 years

A 58-year-old Algonquin man faces up to 60 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting and abusing a girl he knew over a nine-year span.

Robert J. Libricz was found guilty of six felony sex charges, including two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, after a bench trial earlier this month and will be sentenced on Jan. 31.

According to McHenry County prosecutors, Libricz sexually assaulted and abused the girl from 1989 through 1998.

He was charged in June 2015.

A bench trial was held before Judge James Cowlin in early November, who took the case under advisement and issued the guilty verdict Wednesday, according to court records.

Libricz had been free on $20,000 bail since his arrest. His was revoked after the guilty verdict, and he's being held at the McHenry County jail.

He faces 12 to 60 years in prison when sentenced, must serve 85 percent of any prison term, and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.