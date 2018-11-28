Police: Man steals credit cards from suburban hospital fitness centers

Authorities say this man has broken into lockers at suburban hospital fitness centers and used stolen credit cards at nearby stores. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Police are seeking help in finding a man who's been stealing credit cards from fitness center locker rooms in suburban hospitals for the past year.

Arlington Heights police released images Wednesday of the man suspected of identify theft on several occasions. He is about 35 years old with short dark hair, a light complexion and a slim or medium build, police said.

Since December 2017, the man has been entering hospital campus fitness centers in the North, Northwest and West suburbs to force entry into lockers, police said. He has taken credit cards, cash and identification to make purchases at nearby stores, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington Heights police at (847) 368-5354. Anonymous tips can text keyword 847AHPD and the message to 847411 or call (847) 590-7867.