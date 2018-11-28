Aurora police seek help finding three people who scammed seniors

Aurora police are seeking help in finding some people who stole from seniors during the past month, including a military veteran in poor health.

In the first case, a man knocked on the door of the victim's house in the 300 block of Zengle Avenue about 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, and told him his roof needed to be repaired, police said. The man convinced the 71-year-old resident to show him the basement to check for leaks and later the backyard, police said.

After the man left, the resident realized that cash was missing from his home, police said. Investigators think that a second person entered the home and stole the money while the resident was being distracted.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 35 and 40 years old who wore a green jacket and hat. He may have been driving a black pickup truck, police said.

The second incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 900 block of Mason Avenue, police said.

Police say a woman knocked on the door of the home and pushed her way past a 76-year-old man, who is a retired U.S. Marine, and told him that she needed to use his bathroom. Because of his health issues and being caught off guard, the resident did not immediately follow the woman, police said.

By the time he could react, the woman had apparently left out the back door and his wallet with cash was missing, police said.

The resident was not injured.

The suspect was described as a black woman between the ages of 27 and 32, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 to 200 pounds, with short, black hair. She was wearing dark clothing, police said.

A dark blue SUV -- similar to a GMC Envoy -- with damage on the lower front end of the vehicle may have been involved, police say.

Anyone with information can call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or send anonymous tips to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers.