Aurora man dies after being shot Friday behind his home

A 24-year-old Aurora man was shot while sitting in his car behind his Near East Side home late Friday night and later died, Aurora Police said Saturday in a news release.

The victim, Rene Ibarra of the 200 block of North Union Street, was in the vehicle with a 21-year-old man at around 11:40 p.m., when a third man walked up, produced a handgun and fired several shots hitting Ibarra multiple times, police said. The suspect ran to a waiting, larger, light-colored SUV similar to a Cadillac Escalade, which fled northbound on Union Street to eastbound Liberty Street.

The man with Ibarra started to drive him to an Aurora hospital but flagged down an Aurora Fire Department ambulance at Flagg and Union Streets. The paramedics transported Ibarra to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. today, police said.

Police don't have a good description of the suspect. A definite motive has not been established, but gang motivation has not been ruled out, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Callers to Crime Stoppers stay anonymous and qualify for a cash reward if tips lead to arrests.