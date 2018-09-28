 
Watch live: Senate Judiciary Committee expected to vote on Kavanaugh

 
Updated 9/28/2018 8:55 AM
  • Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination. Watch the live proceedings. Read more at washingtonpost.com.

