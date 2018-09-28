Feder: NBC Sports Chicago drops 'In the Loop' and 'Fast Break'
Updated 9/28/2018 6:15 AM
hello
NBC Sports Chicago is pulling the plug on its nightly programs "In the Loop" and "Fast Break" after two years, Robert Feder writes. As of Monday, the two will be gone from the network's lineup at 10 p.m. and midnight, respectively, with expanded postgame shows filling the gap. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.