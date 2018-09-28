Feder: NBC Sports Chicago drops 'In the Loop' and 'Fast Break'

NBC Sports Chicago is pulling the plug on its nightly programs "In the Loop" and "Fast Break" after two years, Robert Feder writes. As of Monday, the two will be gone from the network's lineup at 10 p.m. and midnight, respectively, with expanded postgame shows filling the gap. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.