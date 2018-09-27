Watch live: Brett Kavanaugh faces Senate panel

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee Sept. 6 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Live coverage and analysis from The Washington Post as Senators question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Read more at washingtonpost.com.