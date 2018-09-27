Watch live: Brett Kavanaugh faces Senate panel
Updated 9/27/2018 2:08 PM
hello
Live coverage and analysis from The Washington Post as Senators question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Read more at washingtonpost.com.
related
advertisement
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.