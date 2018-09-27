Elgin council members hotly debate left turn into new development

hello

The developer PIRHL, based in Ohio, got final approval from the Elgin City Council for a four-story, 60-unit residential senior living facility at 300 N. State St. in Elgin. COURTESY OF C.M. LAVOIE & ASSOCIATES, INC.

A debate about the safety of a left turn into a proposed senior housing development got heated between two Elgin City Council members.

The council on Wednesday voted 5-3 to reject a motion by Councilwoman Tish Powell to eliminate the left turn from Lawrence Avenue into Fox River Crossing, a 60-unit building at 300 N. State St.

Councilwomen Carol Rauschenberger and Rose Martinez agreed the turn is a safety risk because that stretch Lawrence Avenue is on a steep hill crossed by freight train tracks, but a majority of council members disagreed.

"We could end up being liable if someone gets killed or hurt," Powell said. "People can shake their heads up here," she said, as Councilman Terry Gavin did so sighing, "but that's serious."

"Yeah, I can," Gavin said.

"Yes, you can, and be rude as usual," Powell replied.

Powell then added, "I think waiting for something to happen and taking it out later is irresponsible on our part."

"Excuse me, you're calling me irresponsible?" Gavin said, adding accidents can happen "no matter what you do."

Eventually the council settled on asking the Ohio-based developer, PIRHL, to bear the cost of eliminating the left turn, should that be needed in the future.

Under the approved plan, drivers will be able to enter the property from both directions on Lawrence Avenue, and drivers exiting will only be able to make a right on Lawrence Avenue. The entrance along State Street will have right in/right out access.

City senior planner Damir Latinovic said staff is "comfortable" with that after an analysis of the intersection and the estimated traffic generated by the building.

Councilman Corey Dixon said that during his time on the planning and zoning commission, "nine out of 10 times" road safety concerns "never turned out to be an issue."

Dave Petroni, vice president of development for PIRHL, said the project is estimated at just more than $20 million. The plan requires units to have at least one resident 62 years or older, and at least 40 percent of units must have tenants with income at or below 60 percent of the area median gross income.

Petroni said he hopes to break ground before winter, but otherwise there will be an "aggressive" construction schedule starting in spring.