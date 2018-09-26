Wilson accuses opponent of 'stealing credit' for bail reform

County Board President-turned-mayoral challenger Toni Preckwinkle was accused Tuesday of "arrogantly stealing credit" for a bail reform campaign championed by millionaire businessman Willie Wilson.

When Preckwinkle dove headfirst last week into the crowded pool of candidates vying to succeed Mayor Rahm Emanuel, she highlighted her work to reform the criminal justice system and reduce the population of Cook County jail.

On Tuesday, Wilson stood outside Preckwinkle's office on the fifth floor of the County Building to label her a "liar."

Wilson said he's the one who called attention to the cash bail issue by taking money out of his own pocket to bail poor defendants out of jail and championing the 2017 state law that reformed a cash bail system that penalized poor defendants.

Preckwinkle's spokesperson Frank Shuftan countered that his boss has every right to claim credit after "working on criminal justice reform for eight years" as board president.

