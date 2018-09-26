Schaumburg hosts recycling event Oct. 13

The village of Schaumburg will host its annual Fall Recycling Event Saturday, Oct. 13, which will include document destruction, electronics recycling and paint recycling.

Television, monitor and paint recycling will require a fee.

The event, open to Schaumburg residents, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the west parking lot of Boomers Stadium, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg.

DocuShred will provide document destruction on-site until its truck reaches capacity. Residents can bring up to two banker boxes per vehicle.

Epaint Recycling Solutions will accept both latex and oil-based paint for a fee. Charges range from $1 a quart and $3 a gallon for latex paint and up to $4 a quart and $8 a gallon for oil-based paint and stains. A full list of fees is listed on the village's website at bit.ly/2PIaB0P.