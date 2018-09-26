Powerful storms knock down trees, leave people in suburbs without power

Powerful storms swept through the suburbs last night, knocking down trees and leaving people without power.

Huntley was one of the hardest hit areas, where winds reached 70 mph, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

ABC 7 reports there are downed trees and branches down in yards and in roads. The high winds also damaged power lines.

Thousands of people are without power near Huntley, Cary and Algonquin, ComEd reports.

Restoration times in those areas are unknown.

About 65,000 ComEd customers were reportedly without power immediately following the storms, according to a ComEd spokesman.

Huntley police are also asking drivers to avoid Route 47 due to a power outage causing traffic signal failures at several intersections, ABC 7 is reporting.

Trees and power lines were reported down in Libertyville, Mundelein and Gurnee, Aurora, Villa Park and Algonquin, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.