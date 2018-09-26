Elgin heroin, cocaine dealer sent to prison for 18 years

A 37-year-old Elgin man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after a summer bench trial in which he was convicted of selling heroin and cocaine three times to undercover police in May 2015.

Safandre S. Lindsey, of the 700 block of West Highland Avenue, was convicted of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and delivery of a controlled substance, felonies that carry top prison terms of 30 and 15 years, respectively.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti found Lindsey guilty in a June bench trial of the three drug deals over a six-day span and issued the prison term late last week.

According to prosecutors, on May 22, 2015, Lindsey sold $80 worth of heroin to an undercover Elgin cop on the 0-99 block of Clock Tower Plaza, which was within 1,000 feet of a park. Three days later, Lindsey sold $100 worth of heroin to an undercover officer on the 100 block of South Gifford Street, which was within 1,000 feet of a church.

Finally, Lindsey sold $200 worth of cocaine to an undercover officer on May 27, 2015, again on the 100 block of South Gifford, according to prosecutors.

"Heroin is a deadly drug that presents a grave danger to the community, and there are substantial consequences to those who sell it," said William Engerman, chief of the Kane County State's Attorney's Felony Trials Bureau.

Under state law, Lindsey can have his sentence cut in half for good behavior behind bars. He also gets credit for more than three years served at the Kane County jail while his case was pending.