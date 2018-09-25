One killed, four injured in Bartlett crash

One person was killed and four others injured early Tuesday morning in a crash involving five vehicles at the intersection of Stearns and Munger roads in Bartlett, police said.

According to police, the crash occurred about 5:50 a.m. when a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven west on Stearns by a 23-year-old man crossed into oncoming lanes and struck a 2015 Nissan Altima and 2012 Land Rover.

A 2017 Toyota Camry and a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro at the intersection of Stearns and Munger were both struck by debris from the collision, police said.

The 40-year-old driver of the Altima, whose identity has not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cobalt's 23-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates for treatment.

The Land Rover's 54-year-old driver, the driver of the Cobalt and the 20-year-old driver of the Camaro suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and were taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, according to police.

Stearns Road between Route 59 and Brewster Creek Boulevard and Munger road between Forest Preserve Drive and Schiferl Drive were closed for about eight hours while Bartlett police and the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Bartlett police at (630) 837-0846.