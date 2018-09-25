Mundelein Fire Department swears in new battalion chief

Mundelein Fire Department Lt. Tim Starkey was sworn in as the department's newest battalion chief on Monday.

Starkey joined the department in 1984 as a paid-on-call firefighter and became a full-time firefighter in 1990. He had served as a lieutenant since 2007. Starkey recited the oath of office for his new post during Monday's village board meeting.