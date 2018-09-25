Mundelein Fire Department swears in new battalion chief
Updated 9/25/2018 2:17 PM
Mundelein Fire Department Lt. Tim Starkey was sworn in as the department's newest battalion chief on Monday.
Starkey joined the department in 1984 as a paid-on-call firefighter and became a full-time firefighter in 1990. He had served as a lieutenant since 2007. Starkey recited the oath of office for his new post during Monday's village board meeting.
