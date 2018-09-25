Kaneland school board chooses Sugar Grove woman to fill vacancy

Meg Junk of Sugar Grove was appointed Monday to fill the Kaneland school board seat vacated when former board member Peter Lopatin resigned in August.

Junk will serve the rest of Lopatin's term, which ends in April. She was one of two applicants for the vacancy.

"The level of experience of the candidates was impressive," board President Shana Sparber said in a news release.

The candidates were interviewed in closed-door board sessions.

Junk is the student life coordinator at Waubonsee Community College, where she has worked for three years. Before that, she worked for Wichita State University for five years, first as a program adviser, then as fraternity life coordinator.

She's led efforts to raise money for the Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry and organized an annual community cleanup event in Aurora, with the Salvation Army, United Way, Mutual Ground, the Kane County Forest Preserve District and Marklund.

Junk said Tuesday that she expects to run for the school board seat in next year's election.