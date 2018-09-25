Elmhurst testing electronic sign at Palmer Drive overpass

Elmhurst will test a temporary electronic sign for two days this week at the Palmer Drive overpass near downtown and is asking residents for their input on its effectiveness and appearance.

The test will run from Wednesday evening through the end of the day Thursday and be aimed at southbound traffic, officials said in a news release.

The city is considering options for an electronic sign at the overpass for both northbound and southbound traffic to replace banners that are displayed each week to promote activities for local organizations, Director of Public Works Howard Killian said in a news release.

Officials say they are receiving more frequent requests from groups wanting to post community information on banners. But because of the time it takes crews to install the banners on the overpass bridges, only one group a week is allowed to display its message.

Officials say an electronic sign would allow the city to share more messages and give it the ability to display public safety announcements, such as Amber Alerts. They say worker safety also would be improved because crews no longer would have to close traffic lanes to change banners.

The temporary sign will be larger and installed higher than the proposed permanent sign, but will give staff members and residents an idea of how it may look.

Residents are asked to share their thoughts on the city's website at www.elmhurst.org or by emailing comments to cityadmin@elmhurst.org.