Dixon Prairie focus of Fremont Public Library event Oct. 2

hello

Exploring the Dixon Prairie at Chicago Botanic Garden will be the topic when the 15-acre prairie's manager, Joan O'Shaughnessy, speaks from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Fremont Public Library, 1170 North Midlothian Road, Mundelein.

The Dixon Prairie is a recreation of six distinct prairie ecosystems once common in Illinois. It was built from scratch and the Oct. 2 talk will focus on its development, successes and challenges.

Families are welcome and no fee or registration required. Call Sandy at (847) 546-4198 or visit Lake to Prairie Chapter of Wild Ones on Facebook for more information.