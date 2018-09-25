Dixon Prairie focus of Fremont Public Library event Oct. 2
Updated 9/25/2018 2:18 PM
hello
Exploring the Dixon Prairie at Chicago Botanic Garden will be the topic when the 15-acre prairie's manager, Joan O'Shaughnessy, speaks from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Fremont Public Library, 1170 North Midlothian Road, Mundelein.
The Dixon Prairie is a recreation of six distinct prairie ecosystems once common in Illinois. It was built from scratch and the Oct. 2 talk will focus on its development, successes and challenges.
Families are welcome and no fee or registration required. Call Sandy at (847) 546-4198 or visit Lake to Prairie Chapter of Wild Ones on Facebook for more information.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.