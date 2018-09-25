 
District 73 holding information sessions on upcoming referendums

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/25/2018 2:17 PM
The Hawthorn Elementary District 73 school board is hosting five information meetings regarding two referendum questions on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The first four meetings will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those sessions are Monday, Oct. 1, Elementary South gym, 430 N. Aspen Drive; Tuesday, Oct. 9, Elementary North gym, 301 Hawthorn Parkway; Wednesday, Oct. 17, Middle School North gym, 201 Hawthorn Parkway; and, Thursday, Oct. 25, Aspen Drive Library; 701 Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills.

The fifth session is from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Vernon Hills village hall, 290 Evergreen Drive. All locations are in Vernon Hills.

Spanish translators will be present at the Oct. 9 and 17 presentations. Visit referendum.hawthorn73.org or email questions to referendum2018@hawthorn73.org.

